Sept 23 Intrexon Corp

* Entered into exclusive channel collaborations with Genten Therapeutics, CRS Bio, cos backed by Harvest Intrexon Enterprise Fund

* Under terms of ECC agreements for both collaborations, co will receive technology access fee in form of equity equating to 25% of each startup

* Under collaborations companies will pursue new approaches to deliver disease-modifying therapies