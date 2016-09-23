Sept 23 Novo Nordisk A/S

* Says has submitted a supplemental application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for including results from its two SWITCH trials in insulin drug Tresiba's label

* The two phase 3 trials initiated in January 2014 compared efficacy profiles between Tresiba and insulin glargine U100

* In the trials Tresiba showed non-inferiority to insulin glargine in terms of reducing HbA1c

* Tresiba was approved by the FDA in the United States on 25 September 2015 Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)