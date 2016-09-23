BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
Sept 23 Novo Nordisk A/S
* Says has submitted a supplemental application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for including results from its two SWITCH trials in insulin drug Tresiba's label
* The two phase 3 trials initiated in January 2014 compared efficacy profiles between Tresiba and insulin glargine U100
* In the trials Tresiba showed non-inferiority to insulin glargine in terms of reducing HbA1c
* Tresiba was approved by the FDA in the United States on 25 September 2015 Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: