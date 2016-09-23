MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 Wilmar International Ltd :
* Archer Daniels Midland Company and Wilmar International announced that they received all required competition approvals for their agreement
* Companies anticipate formally launching new venture in coming weeks
* Agreement stipulates that refined oils and fats from ADM's other plants in Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Poland and U.K. Be marketed by Olenex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP