BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd:
* Tsogo Sun to acquire control of Hospitality - clean out dividend and finalisation announcement
* Declared dividend for period from 1 July to 31 Aug, payable to holders of a ordinary shares only, of 9.28911 cents (gross) per A share
* No clean out dividend is payable to holders of B shares
* Issued share capital at declaration of clean out dividend comprises 144 285 503 A shares, 144 285 503 B shares of no par value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LOS ANGELES, May 14 (Variety.com) - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continued its box office reign this weekend, while "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" is the summer season's first major flop.