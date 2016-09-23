MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 MicroVision Inc :
* Lincoln Park will immediately purchase $2.025 million in shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.50
* For a period of 24 months, company has right to sell up to $15.0 million of additional common stock to Lincoln Park
* MicroVision enters into $17.025 million common stock purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP