Sept 23 FIT Biotech Oy :

* Tekes (the Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation) issues partial decision on company's rectification request related to Tekes's claim to capital loan related to FIT Biotech HIV vaccine project in 2009-2010

* Tekes states that aforesaid expenses are ineligible according to their audit

* Tekes states patent expenses of 273,393 euros ($306,474) reported to development of HIV vaccine project will be re-visited to assess whether they are totally or partially acceptable

* Tekes reclaims monetary salaries of 69,355 euros, indirect employee expenses of 15,847.64 euros and overhead expenses of 42,788.62 euros

* Says is reconsidering submitting appeal to decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)