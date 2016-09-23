MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar vice president Kim Hauer to pursue outside opportunity
* Hauer will remain at Caterpillar until November 1.
* Caterpillar will immediately launch a global search for hauer's replacement
* Kim hauer, vice president with responsibility for human services division, Chief Human Resources Officer, elected to leave company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP