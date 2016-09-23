BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 NantiBodyfc, LLC:
* NantiBodyfc, LLC says sold $80.8 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* NantiBodyfc, LLC - discloses in form D with U.S. SEC that total offering amount is $80.8 mln Source text - (bit.ly/2dmWax7)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: