MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 Office Depot Inc
* Until deal closing date, company has agreed to operate OD European business in ordinary course - SEC filing
* Co's foreign holdings' aggregate liability for warranty,indemnity claims under SPA limited to EUR10 million related to OD European business
* If option is not exercised by co, a EUR5 million fee will be payable by Office Depot foreign holdings to purchaser
* Received an irrevocable offer from Aurelius RHO invest DS GMBH, a subsidiary of Aurelius Group to acquire co's European business
* Purchaser has provided offer to Office Depot Foreign Holdings LP, LLC and Office Depot Foreign Holdings GP, LLC, units of co
* Transaction is structured as an equity sale, nominal , with the purchaser acquiring the od European business with its assets, liabilities
* Company will retain responsibility for UK defined benefit pension plan Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2daew88] Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP