MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 Spar Group Inc
* Under JV agreement, Spar BSMT has 5 directors, 3 are nominated by SGRP Holdings, one is nominated by JKC, 1 is nominated by EILLC- SEC filing
* Spar group announces establishment and acquisition of merchandising services businesses in Brazil
* Acquired new momentum in-store companies will be consolidated subsidiaries of Spar
* Acquired new momentum in-store companies are expected to add more than 20 pct to Spar's annual revenue Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2dfKHis] Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP