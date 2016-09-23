MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 Estee Lauder Companies Inc :
* Paula Pontes will re-join co in role of Senior Vice president/global General Manager, GLAMGLOW, effective November 1, 2016
* Pontes will succeed Reinaldo Gonzalez
* Effective Oct 15, 2016, Beth Dinardo will assume title of Global Brand President, Smashbox and GLAMGLOW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP