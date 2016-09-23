BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Bank of America Corp :
* Effective as of Q3, changing accounting method under FASB Accounting Standards Codification 310-20, Nonrefundable fees, other costs
* Changing its accounting method related to certain debt securities carried at fair value and held-to-maturity - SEC filing
* Under new accounting method, corporation will amortize premiums and accrete discounts over lives of debt securities
* "corporation believes change in accounting method will reduce volatility of its reported net interest income"
* To adjust unamortized premiums,unaccreted discounts based upon actual principal prepayments after amortizing premiums,accrete discounts Source text bit.ly/2cqudT8 Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: