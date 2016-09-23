MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 Crius Energy Trust
* Crius Energy to expand solar energy business with proposed purchase of assets from Verengo
* Deal price consisting of $2.25 million cash contribution from Crius Energy, $2.55 million cash, interests from members of Newco
* Acquisition is expected to contribute positive EBITDA in fiscal year 2017
* Deal for purchase price of $11.9 million
* By end of fiscal year 2017, Newco will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of trust through exchange transactions with three non-controlling members of Newco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP