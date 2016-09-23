MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 Marriott International Inc
* Marriott announces cash change of control repurchase offer for Starwood 7.150% senior notes due 2019 and Starwood 3.125% senior notes due 2023
* To pay to holders who exercise repurchase right repurchase price in cash of 101% of aggregate principal amount of repurchased notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP