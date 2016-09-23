MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 Randstad Holding NV
* Randstad extends tender offer to acquire monster worldwide to coordinate offer timing with EU regulatory review schedule
* Offer is now scheduled to expire on October 28, 2016 at 12:00 midnight, New York City time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP