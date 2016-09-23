MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 Enernoc Inc :
* Company expects to incur pre-tax cash charges of approximately $3 million to $4 million - sec filing
* Anticipates that substantially all charges will be recognized during third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2016
* Expects restructuring to be substantially completed by end of Q4 of fiscal 2016
* In addition, total charges may also include non-cash charges or credits related to stock-based compensation and/or asset impairments Source text bit.ly/2csYnKf Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP