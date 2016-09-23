BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago
Sept 23 China South City Holdings Ltd :
* Net proceeds of notes issue will be approximately us$145.7 million
* Net proceeds of notes issue will be used to refinance existing indebtedness
* Company and subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement with ubs, credit suisse and hsbc
* Agreement in connection with further issuance of us$150 million 6.75% senior notes due 2021
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss