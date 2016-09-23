Sept 23 China South City Holdings Ltd :

* Net proceeds of notes issue will be approximately us$145.7 million

* Net proceeds of notes issue will be used to refinance existing indebtedness

* Company and subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement with ubs, credit suisse and hsbc

* Agreement in connection with further issuance of us$150 million 6.75% senior notes due 2021