BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd
* Carnival group-discloseable transaction acquisition of property
* Offer in relation to tender submitted by tenderer for purchase of property at purchase price of hk$1.3 billion
* Unit Joy More Investment Limited, tenderer, , received acceptance of offer
* Consideration of property shall be settled by internal resources of group, and/or bank borrowing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: