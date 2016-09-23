Sept 23 Starland Holdings Limited :

* Pdf 1: Starland Holdings Limited (Proposed Disposal Of Entire Issued Share Capital Of Starland Axis And Starland Commercial Trading)

* Aggregate sale consideration for sale of sale equity interest will be an amount in cash equal to sum of RMB179.4 million

* Will recognise net profit of about RMB169.6 million from proposed disposal

* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement ("spa") with Grp Limited

* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement ("spa") with Grp Limited

* Deal for proposed disposal of entire issued and paid up share capital of co's units, Starland Axis Pte. and Starland Commercial Trading Pte.