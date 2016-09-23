Sept 23 Gecina SA :

* Gecina successfully places a 500 million euros ($560.95 million) bond issue at 1.0 pct and opens an offer to redeem three outstanding bond issues

* This bond issue was more than 2 times oversubscribed by a top-tier base of pan-European investors