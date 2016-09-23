BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Gecina SA :
* Gecina successfully places a 500 million euros ($560.95 million) bond issue at 1.0 pct and opens an offer to redeem three outstanding bond issues
* This bond issue was more than 2 times oversubscribed by a top-tier base of pan-European investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: