BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 CI Investments
* CI Investments Inc says proposal to merge six funds into other funds with substantially similar mandates
* CI Investments Inc says proposing mergers to reduce duplication and to help streamline and simplify its fund lineup
* CI Investments Inc says costs and expenses associated with mergers are being borne by CI, not funds
* CI Global Fund to be renamed Signature Global Equity Fund effective on or about December 5, 2016
* CI Global Corporate Class will be renamed Signature Global Equity Corporate Class effective on or about December 5, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: