BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
Sept 23 Asit Biotech Sa :
* No revenue in H1 versus 3,000 euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss of of 7.4 million euros versus loss of 3.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss of 7.5 million euros versus loss of 3.2 million euros a year ago
* Cash position of 19 million euros at end-june 2016, following funds raised through its IPO
* Intends to continue preclinical and clinical development of its drug candidates in accordance with planned schedule. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago