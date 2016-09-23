BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 CPI Property Group Sa
* Granted J&T BANKA the mandate to place the new mid-term debt securities
* Granted J&T BANKA mandate to place new mid-term debt securities of up to 100 million euros ($112.21 million) to be issued via its wholly owned subsidiary CPI Finance Slovakia Ii, A.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: