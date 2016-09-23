Sept 23 U.S. CDC:

* Florida health officials report on response to zika in Wynwood; evidence shows aerial spraying likely helped interrupt local transmission

* No new cases of locally transmitted zika have been reported in the Wynwood-designated area since early august

* As of September 19, the FL DOH has determined that active zika virus transmission is no longer ongoing in the Wynwood area Source text - bit.ly/1pRxcWg