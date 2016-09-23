BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* Abrams Bison Partners, L.P. reports stake of 6 pct in Signet Jewelers Ltd as of Sept 13 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2cr5lL7
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: