BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 (Reuters) -
* Wells Fargo's board of directors taps law firm Shearman Sterling to advise on executive compensation & potential clawbacks - CNBC, citing DJ Source text: bit.ly/2ctAzGd
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: