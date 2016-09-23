Sept 23 Fitch upgrades Slovenia:

* Expects that general government debt will start falling to 80.5 pct of GDP in 2016, from a peak of 83.1 pct at end-2015

* Slovenia benefits from high value-added economy, GDP per capita higher than 'A' peers' median

* Expects GDP growth in Eurozone, Slovenia's main trade partner, to reach 1.4 pct in 2017 and 2018, down from 1.6 pct in 2016

* Expects government deficit will continue to decline, to 2.3 pct in 2016 and 1.6 pct by 2018

* Forecasts current account surplus to be 19.6 pct by 2018