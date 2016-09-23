MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 IBI Group Inc :
* IBI Group Inc. announces partial redemption of 6.00 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2018
* Debentures will be redeemed on October 24, 2016
* Total redemption amount payable for each $1,000 principal amount of debentures will equal a redemption price of $1,000 plus interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP