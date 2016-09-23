MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 Humana Inc :
* Marketing process for company's 2016 medicare offerings begins on October 1, 2016, with enrollment beginning october 15, 2016
* All of 2017 medicare advantage, prescription drug plan offerings filed with centers for medicare and medicaid services in June approved by CMS Source text - bit.ly/2dgfAn2 Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP