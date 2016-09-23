BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Sept 23 Verengo:
* Verengo announces planned sale of assets to Crius Energy under section 363 of chapter 11
* Says in conjunction with proposed transaction, Crius has committed to provide Verengo with "debtor-in-possession" financing
* In addition, Verengo has filed a number of customary motions to facilitate ongoing operations
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information