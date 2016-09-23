Sept 23 Amgen Inc

* Amgen Inc says Amjevita is Amgen's first biosimilar to receive regulatory approval

* FDA Approves Amgen's Amjevita (Adalimumab Atto) for treatment of seven inflammatory diseases

* Biosimilar Adalimumab is also undergoing review by European Medicines Agency, following a regulatory application submitted in December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: