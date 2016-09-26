BRIEF-Avio exercises right of voluntary prepayment of 63 mln euro banking loan tranche
* TO EXERCISE THE RIGHT OF VOLUNTARY PREPAYMENT OF THE ENTIRE BALANCE OF THE TRANCHE EQUAL TO EUR 63 MILLION OF BANKING LOAN
Sept 26 Mauritian Eagle Insurance Co Ltd :
* FY ended June 2016 profit before taxation of 106.7 million rupees versus 83.4 million rupees year ago
* FY net revenue of 523 million rupees versus 492.2 million rupees year ago
* Declared final dividend of 1.10 rupees per share (LY: nil) in respect of year ended June 30, 2016
* Says it to provide loan guarantee of up to 400 million yuan for unit, with a term of 2 years