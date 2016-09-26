Chemical groups Huntsman, Clariant announce merger deal
ZURICH, May 22 U.S.-based Huntsman Corp and Switzerland's Clariant AG said on Monday they are combining to create a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion.
Sept 26 (Reuters) -
* Sanofi and Regeneron announce dupilumab biologics license application accepted for priority review by U.S. FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 22 U.S.-based Huntsman Corp and Switzerland's Clariant AG said on Monday they are combining to create a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion.
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage: