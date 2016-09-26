BRIEF-Philips Lighting to buy back up to 1.05 million shares
* PHILIPS LIGHTING STARTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO 1.05 MILLION SHARES TO COVER PERFORMANCE SHARE PLANS
Sept 26 Oryzon Genomics SA :
* Signs loan agreement for 5.3 million euros ($5.95 million) and closes a funding round reaching a total of 32 million euros of financing
