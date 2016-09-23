Sept 23 Fitch On Germany:

* 'AAA' ratings primarily reflect Germany's strong institutions and diversified, high value-added economy

* Forecasts a reduction in general government surplus from 0.7 pct of GDP in 2015 to 0.4 pct of GDP in 2016 and 0.2 pct in 2017

* Affirmed short-term foreign and local currency idrs at 'F1+' and country ceiling at 'AAA'