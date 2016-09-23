MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 On Semiconductor Corp
* Approved implementation of cost-reduction plan, first step of which is to eliminate approximately 130 positions from its workforce
* Says company expects that annualized effect of expense reductions will be approximately $25 million
* Substantially all of restructuring charge will be recorded in company's fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2016
* Restructuring is expected to result in a charge of approximately $21 million to $24 million
* Continues to evaluate remaining positions for redundancies and may incur material charges in future
* Substantially all of restructuring charge will primarily be paid in cash over last two quarters of fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP