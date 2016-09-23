Sept 23 On Semiconductor Corp

* Approved implementation of cost-reduction plan, first step of which is to eliminate approximately 130 positions from its workforce

* Says company expects that annualized effect of expense reductions will be approximately $25 million

* Substantially all of restructuring charge will be recorded in company's fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2016

* Restructuring is expected to result in a charge of approximately $21 million to $24 million

* Continues to evaluate remaining positions for redundancies and may incur material charges in future

* Substantially all of restructuring charge will primarily be paid in cash over last two quarters of fiscal year 2016