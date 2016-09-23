MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 23 WhiteWave Foods Co:
* On August 31, 2016, Danone voluntarily withdrew its Hart-Scott-Rodino act notification to provide DOJ with additional time for review - SEC Filing
* On Sept 2, Danone refiled its notification, such that waiting period is currently scheduled to expire at 11:59 pm on Oct 3
* WhiteWave anticipates that DOJ will issue a request for additional information
* Understands that Danone expects to obtain a clearance decision for deal by end of November
* Understands that Danone anticipates making required notification under eu merger regulation by early October
* WhiteWave and Danone have been working with DOJ and European commission and continue to target closing transaction by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cSTxrh) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP