BRIEF-China Banking clarifies article published in the Philippine Star article “China Bank Woos Rcbc For Merger Talks”
* Refers to article published in the philippine star on 21 may 2017 entitled “china bank woos rcbc for merger talks”
Sept 26 Pyne Gould Corporation Limited:
* PGC and Bath Street Capital discontinue High Court claims
* Litigation concerns PGC's demand for payment of further consideration due to PGC from sale of Perpetual Trust Limited to BSC in jan 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refers to article published in the philippine star on 21 may 2017 entitled “china bank woos rcbc for merger talks”
* Skanska invests EUR 44million, about SEK 420 million, in the second phase of an office project in Warsaw, Poland.