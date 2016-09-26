BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
Sept 26 Tee International Ltd :
* Aggregate consideration for purchase of all sale shares is s$11.5 million
* Co had on 23 september 2016 entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with ley choon constructions and engineering
* Company has agreed to buy 8.7 million fully paid ordinary shares in share capital of ley choon development pte. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget