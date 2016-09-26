Sept 26 Tee International Ltd :

* Aggregate consideration for purchase of all sale shares is s$11.5 million

* Co had on 23 september 2016 entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with ley choon constructions and engineering

* Company has agreed to buy 8.7 million fully paid ordinary shares in share capital of ley choon development pte. Ltd