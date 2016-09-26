BRIEF-ZPC Otmuchow Q1 net profit rises to 681,000 zlotys
* REPORTED ON SATURDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 60.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 53.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Sept 26 Sovereign Food Investments Ltd
* If deals conclude, sees 2016 HEPS loss of between 38.5 cents-47.5 cents; 2015 HY HEPS 89.7 cents
* If deals do not conclude, sees HY HEPS loss of 47.5 cents - 56.5 cents
* HY sales volumes up 35 percent
* Qtrly net income stands at 163.7mln pesos with an increase of 15%