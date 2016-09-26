BRIEF-Assiteca raises stake in Artigianbroker to 60 pct, sells 73.3 pct of Assiteca Crowd
May 22 ASSITECA SPA INTERNAZIONALE DI BROKERAGGIO ASSICURATIVO
Sept 26 East Capital Explorer :
* Arbitration panel's partial award regarding the sale of Starman
* Polaris, minority shareholder in Starman, has not waived its pre-emption right, thereby enabling Polaris to acquire East Capital Explorer's 63% interest in Starman Group
* Closing of sale of Starman is thereby expected to be further delayed
* The transaction was originally expected to be completed in Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Agrees to sell its stake in UAE diagnostics business to Al Borg Medical Laboratories