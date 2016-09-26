Sept 26 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Publ)

* Milan Zdravkovic joins Sobi as Senior Vice President, Head of Research & Development

* Zdravkovic joins Sobi from Novo Nordisk where he has had an 18 year tenure in the Research and Development organisation responsible for therapeutic areas including diabetes, growth hormone deficiency, obesity and immunology