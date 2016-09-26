Sept 26 Capital & Counties Properties Plc

* £175 million us private placement debt for covent garden

* Issue consists of two tranches: £125 million at a fixed coupon of 2.28% due 2026 and £50 million at a fixed coupon of 2.37% due 2028

* Proceeds will strengthen group's capital structure

* Signed agreement with five us institutional investors for private placement of £175 million 10 year and 12 year notes.