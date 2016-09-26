BRIEF-Assiteca raises stake in Artigianbroker to 60 pct, sells 73.3 pct of Assiteca Crowd
May 22 ASSITECA SPA INTERNAZIONALE DI BROKERAGGIO ASSICURATIVO
Sept 26 Tullett Prebon Plc
* Statement re transaction with ICAP
* Ken Pigaga, global chief operating officer of ICAP decided not to take up position of COO of TP ICAP on completion
* Tullett Prebon remains confident that transaction is on track to close in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agrees to sell its stake in UAE diagnostics business to Al Borg Medical Laboratories