BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk says Tesla autopilot software release rolling out in June - tweet
Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet
Sept 26 Basware Oyj
* Says Vesa Tykkyläinen to succeed Esa Tihilä as new CEO of Basware
* Tykkyläinen to start in his new position on Sept. 26
Board and Esa Tihilä have jointly agreed that he will step down as CEO with immediate effect and will retire from the company
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT PROPOSES KLAS MOREAU AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD