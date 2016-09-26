Sept 26 Basware Oyj

* Says Vesa Tykkyläinen to succeed Esa Tihilä as new CEO of Basware

* Tykkyläinen to start in his new position on Sept. 26

* Board and Esa Tihilä have jointly agreed that he will step down as CEO with immediate effect and will retire from the company