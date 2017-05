Sept 26 Addnode Group AB (publ) :

* Unit Ida Infront has via Pulsen AB received order to deliver e-archive product to Riksantikvarieämbetet (Swedish National Heritage Board)

* 3-year agreement has value of about 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($175,637.86) Source text: bit.ly/2dc4puQ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5403 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)