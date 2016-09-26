BRIEF-China Banking clarifies article published in the Philippine Star article “China Bank Woos Rcbc For Merger Talks”
* Refers to article published in the philippine star on 21 may 2017 entitled “china bank woos rcbc for merger talks”
Sept 26 Castellum AB :
* Has, through Stockholm region in Castellum, started two new constructions in Smista area in Huddinge, Stockholm, where total investment is calculated to 222 million Swedish crowns ($26 million)
* Unutilized credit facilities of about 8 billion crowns, which will be used for investments.
* A 10-year lease has been signed with Veho Bil with an annual rental value of 5.8 million crowns
* One investment is calculated to 162 million crowns, of which 14 million crowns refers to own land; involves a new property for expanding hedin bil
* Second investment is calculated to 60 million crowns, of which 1 million crowns refers to own land, and to be completed during Q3 of 2017
* A 15-year lease has been signed with Hedin Bil with an annual rental value of 13.5 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5403 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Skanska invests EUR 44million, about SEK 420 million, in the second phase of an office project in Warsaw, Poland.