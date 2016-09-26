Sept 26 Castellum AB :

* Has, through Stockholm region in Castellum, started two new constructions in Smista area in Huddinge, Stockholm, where total investment is calculated to 222 million Swedish crowns ($26 million)

* Unutilized credit facilities of about 8 billion crowns, which will be used for investments.

* A 10-year lease has been signed with Veho Bil with an annual rental value of 5.8 million crowns

* One investment is calculated to 162 million crowns, of which 14 million crowns refers to own land; involves a new property for expanding hedin bil

* Second investment is calculated to 60 million crowns, of which 1 million crowns refers to own land, and to be completed during Q3 of 2017

* A 15-year lease has been signed with Hedin Bil with an annual rental value of 13.5 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5403 Swedish crowns)