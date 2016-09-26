Sept 26 Leone Film Group SpA :

* Says Maite Bulgari via its unit buys 10.6 percent stake from shareholders in Leone Film Group for 4 euros per share or 6 million euros ($6.73 million) in total

* Andrea Leone transferred to Maite Bulgari 698,937 shares of the company representing 4.96 percent of its share capital, for a consideration of 2.8 million euros

* Raffaella Leone transferred to Maite Bulgari 698,937 shares of the company representing 4.96 percent of its share capital, for a consideration of 2.8 million euros

* Antonio Belardi transferred to Maite Bulgari 102,126 shares of the company representing 0.72 percent of its share capital, for a consideration of 0.4 million euros

* The understanding between the parties also includes an agreement of co-development and co-production of television content Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)