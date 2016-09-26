BRIEF-PromikBook proposes Klas Moreau new Chairman
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT PROPOSES KLAS MOREAU AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
Sept 26 Leone Film Group SpA :
* Says Maite Bulgari via its unit buys 10.6 percent stake from shareholders in Leone Film Group for 4 euros per share or 6 million euros ($6.73 million) in total
* Andrea Leone transferred to Maite Bulgari 698,937 shares of the company representing 4.96 percent of its share capital, for a consideration of 2.8 million euros
* Raffaella Leone transferred to Maite Bulgari 698,937 shares of the company representing 4.96 percent of its share capital, for a consideration of 2.8 million euros
* Antonio Belardi transferred to Maite Bulgari 102,126 shares of the company representing 0.72 percent of its share capital, for a consideration of 0.4 million euros
* The understanding between the parties also includes an agreement of co-development and co-production of television content
* Q1 NORMALISED EBITDA OF EUR 61.1 MILLION (UP 8.2% YEAR ON YEAR)