Sept 26 Coloplast A/S

* Says Coloplast introduces new silicone wound dressings as part of growth ambition.

* Says by launching a new series of silicone dressings that conform to the natural contours of the body, Coloplast takes another step towards the goal of doubling the size of its Wound Care business by the 2020/21 financial year.

* "We're confident that our new wound dressings, developed by healthcare professionals and shaped by users, will strengthen our position in the global wound care market, because we now have a complete product offering for many different wound types," says SVP of Coloplast's Wound Care business, Nicolai Buhl.

* Says Coloplast's Wound Care business currently has a global market share of 5-10 percent.

* Says the company's ambition is to grow to 10-15 percent by the 2020/21 financial year.