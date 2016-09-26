BRIEF-China Banking clarifies article published in the Philippine Star article “China Bank Woos Rcbc For Merger Talks”
* Refers to article published in the philippine star on 21 may 2017 entitled “china bank woos rcbc for merger talks”
Sept 26 LSR Group :
* Announces placement of 5 billion rouble ($78.16 million) 001-01 series bonds
* The placement date is Sept. 28 Source text - bit.ly/2dsNSUw
* Skanska invests EUR 44million, about SEK 420 million, in the second phase of an office project in Warsaw, Poland.